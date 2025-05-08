IPL 2025 match between Kings and Capitals called off midway

This picture shows the floodlights faliure during an IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 8, 2025. — BCCI

DHARAMSALA: The 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, scheduled to be played here at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, has been called off midway due to ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India.

The match was halted after 10.1 overs of Punjab Kings’ innings as three of the four floodlight towers of the venue malfunctioned after Thangarasu Natarajan dismissed Priyansh Arya.

Although the technical failure, specifically the power outage, was cited as the reason behind the abrupt end of the fixture, several Indian media outlets reported that the decision was taken as a safety measure in light of the escalating tensions in the region.

According to an Indian cricket news website, spectators, fans, journalists, commentators and support staff have all been instructed to evacuate the venue.

The report further suggested that the reason behind the floodlights going off was not a technical issue but instead due to a reported blackout being announced by the local government.

While the IPL is yet to make an official statement regarding the incident, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia asserted that the decision was taken to ensure the well-being of players, spectators and support staff.

He further shared that the cricket board is closely monitoring the situation and will make further announcements in due course.

"The situation is not stable at the moment, and that is why we have cancelled today’s match — not just in Dharamsala, but also due to escalating tensions from the neighbouring country, Saikia told an Indian news website.

"The safety of players, spectators, and support staff is our top priority. We will do everything that is in the best interest of the nations involved.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will make further decisions accordingly," he said.