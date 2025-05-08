Cricket West Indies monitoring situation in PSL, IPL

Sunil Narine (Left) celebrates after taking wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Delhi on April 29, 2025 and Jason Holder (Right) takes four wickets on debut during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 11, 2025. - BCCI/PCB

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has issued a detailed statement expressing concern over the safety and well-being of its players currently participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL), amid ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India.

The regional cricket governing body stated it is actively engaged with relevant stakeholders to assess the evolving situation and take necessary precautions to ensure the security of West Indian cricketers and support staff.

The growing geopolitical instability in South Asia has prompted heightened vigilance, especially with international players involved in high-profile tournaments in both countries.

Currently, eight West Indian players are featuring in IPL 2025: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Rovman Powell (Kolkata Knight Riders); Nicholas Pooran and Shamar Joseph (Lucknow Super Giants); Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals); Romario Shepherd (Royal Challengers Bengaluru); and Sherfane Rutherford (Gujarat Titans).

Meanwhile, five players are participating in the ongoing PSL 10: Jason Holder (Islamabad United), Gudakesh Motie and Shai Hope (Multan Sultans), Alzarri Joseph (Peshawar Zalmi), and Akeal Hosein (Quetta Gladiators).

In light of recent developments, CWI confirmed it has initiated communication with both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as well as with the players currently based in the respective countries.

"We are in active communication with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and our players currently involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL)," an official CWI statement said.

"We have also engaged our strategic partner, the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA), to coordinate and ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all West Indian players and support personnel in the region. The welfare of our people remains our highest priority," the statement added.

The board also highlighted WIPA’s involvement in its ongoing safety efforts, working in tandem to assess risks and support players throughout their commitments in South Asia.

"CWI continues to receive regular updates through diplomatic, governmental, and cricketing channels and stands ready to offer assistance where necessary. We remain committed to the spirit of international cricket and to supporting our players through this uncertain and sensitive period," the release concluded.

The 27th match of PSL 10 between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, scheduled to be played on Thursday in Rawalpindi, was called off and rescheduled just hours before the toss.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce the revised date in due course.

Similarly, Thursday evening’s IPL 2025 fixture in Dharamsala between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was abandoned midway due to escalating tensions between the two neighboring countries.

The match saw only 10.1 overs of the first innings after PBKS chose to bat first.