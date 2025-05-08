Alba Berlin leaves EuroLeague after 24 years, joins Basketball Champions League

An undated picture of Christ Koumadje of Alba Berlin. — Alba Berlin

BERLIN: Alba Berlin has announced their departure from the EuroLeague Basketball after 24 consecutive seasons to join the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) Basketball Champions League (BCL).

The Pedro Calles's team will make their debut in FIBA's premium European club competition.

The 22-time German champions are making their return to the FIBA-governed continental tournament for the first time.

Alba Berlin’s managing director Marco Baldi described that they want to take this game to the next level and shape the Future of European basketball by participating in the BCL.

“The conditions for a EuroLeague starting spot have changed dramatically,” said Baldi.

“With our values focused on economic sustainability, collaboration, and youth development, we want to help shape the future of European basketball through our participation in the Basketball Champions League.”

The recent announcement follows FIBA and NBA's plans to create a new league in Europe, the decision aligns with FIBA's broader ambition to make a European club competition system.

BCL CEO Patrick Comninos welcomed Alba Berlin’s entry as a major milestone for the league’s upcoming tenth season.

“This is a strong signal of confidence at a critical time in European basketball,” he said.

“Alba Berlin brings tradition, success, and a vibrant fan base—key elements in our vision for the future.”

The move marks a turning point for both Alba Berlin and European basketball, as the BCL strengthens its position as a competitive alternative to the EuroLeague.