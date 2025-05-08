Ed Smith appointed MCC President

Former England cricketer Ed Smith poses for a picture at The Lord's in London on May 7, 2025. — MCC

LONDON: Former England cricketer and selector Ed Smith, on Thursday, was appointed as the president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) for a 12-month term.

The 47-year-old, who played three Tests for England in 2003, will succeed Mervyn King, commonly known as Lord King, who assumed the role in October last year.

Reacting to his appointment, Smith termed it an honour to succeed King before expressing his admiration for the Lord’s, one of the most iconic venues in the history of the sport, governed by the club.

“It is a huge honour to succeed Lord King as President of MCC,” said Smith.

“Lord’s has been a special part of my life – as a cricket fan, a player and then as a selector. I am deeply committed to serving the Club – and the whole game – to the best of my ability,” he added.

Meanwhile, King, while confirming his nomination for Smith as the new MCC President, highlighted the latter’s credentials of being a former first-class cricketer and an author, hailing him ‘ideally equipped’ to deal with the challenges.

“The choice of my successor meets the twin criteria of being an outstanding first-class cricketer who played for England and a highly intelligent author and educator who is ideally equipped to help MCC navigate the challenges ahead. It is with enormous pleasure that I nominate Ed Smith as the President of MCC from 1 October 2025.”

Smith represented Kent and Middlesex during his decorated first-class career, spanning 13 seasons, and accumulated 12789 runs with the help of 34 centuries and 54 half-centuries.

The former cricketer will assume the office on October 1, 2025.

For the unversed, Smith also served as chief selector for the England men's team for three years from 2018, a period during which England won their maiden ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.