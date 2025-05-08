Real Madrid open to selling Rodrygo: reports

Real Madrid's Rodrygo looks on in the second leg of the Champions League quarter final against Arsenal at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on April 16, 2025. — Reuters

Former European champions Real Madrid are open to selling Brazilian forward Rodrygo this summer, international media reported on Thursday.

Madrid is set for significant changes in the club following their trophy-less season so far, with Carlo Ancelotti also expected to leave and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold on the way to Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are also looking to reinforce their central defence and midfield this or next season.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo is contracted with the Los Blancos until 2028. However, if the Brazilian wants to part ways with Madrid, the club will not force him to stay.

Furthermore, if Turkish international Arda Guler starts in place of him on Sunday against Barcelona, it would be an indication for Rodrygo that Los Blancos are no longer interested in his services.

The Brazilian, reportedly valued a €100m, will not be forced by the club to leave.

However, if Rodrygo wants to leave, Real Madrid would see him as an easy option to finance further signings.

Rodrygo has been highly rated by Pep Guardiola, who may attempt to rope him into Manchester City if he finds an opportunity, with the English side approaching him over a move last summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been connected with the Brazilian, as the likely exit of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez this summer will prompt them to offer Rodrygo a deal.

Rodrygo has thus far made 268 appearances across all competitions during his stay at Real Madrid, scoring 68 goals and 50 assists.