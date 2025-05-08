Strikers thump Invincibles to register first victory in NWT20

Strikers captain (Left ) and Invincible's captain at toss during National Women T20 Cup at National Bank Stadium Karachi on May 08, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: A combined bowling and batting performance led Strikers to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Invincibles in the third match of the National Women's T20 Tournament 2024/25 here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, the Invincibles registered a formidable total of 134/7 on the board in their 20 overs.

Leading the way for them was opening batter Saiqa Riaz, who top-scored with an anchoring half-century, mustering 58 off 49 deliveries with the help of eight fours and a six.

Saiqa was involved in a crucial 80-run opening partnership with Muneeba Ali, who scored 31 off 22 deliveries until falling victim to Zunish Abdul Sattar in the 11th over.

The Strikers then suffered another blow in the same over when Ayesha Zafar was run out after managing to score just one.

Zunish struck again in her next over to dismiss set batter Saiqa, which halted the flow of runs for the Invincibles.

Following Saiqa's dismissal, Hani ran through the Invincibles' middle-order by making three strikes in regular intervals and played a key role in restricting them to 134/7.

Umm-e-Hani was the standout bowler for Strikers, picking up three wickets for just 18 runs in her four overs, followed by Zunish, who bagged two.

In reply, the Strikers comfortably chased down the 135-run target for the loss of three wickets and five balls to spare.

Opening batter Gull Feroza provided Strikers a solid start in their successful run chase against Invincibles, scoring a well-composed 41 runs.

Following Feroza’s solid start, middle-order batter Eyman Fatima took charge of Strikers' pursuit and top-scored with an unbeaten 42 off 31 deliveries, featuring six fours and a six.

For her match-winning knock, Fatima was adjudged the Player of the Match.

For Invincible, Neha Sharmin Nadeem took two wickets, while Fatima Khan struck once.