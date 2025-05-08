All-round Rameen Shamim helps Challengers to edge Stars in NWT20

Stars' batter plays a shot during a match against Challengers in National Women T20 Cup at Oval Cricket Ground Karachi, on May 08, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Rameen Shamim backed her economical bowling figures of 2/17 with an unbeaten 21-run cameo to power Challengers to a four-wicket win over Stars in the fourth match of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024-25 here at the Oval Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Stars' captain Sidra Amin's decision to bat first backfired as her team's batting unit could accumulate 116 all out in their allotted 20 overs.

Middle-order batter Sidra Nawaz remained the top-scorer for the Stars with a 26-ball 27, which included just one boundary.

Besides her, Skipper Sidra Amin (23), Tuba Hassan (22) and Samiya Afsar (21) made notable contributions.

The rest of the Stars' batters failed to reach double figures, showcasing their struggles against a disciplined Challengers' bowling attack.

Zeb-un-Nisa and Rameen Shamim impressed with the ball for Challengers, taking two wickets each. Tasmiya and Muneeba Riyaz chipped in with one wicket apiece.

In reply, Challengers chased down the 117-run target for the loss of six wickets and four balls to spare.

Opening batter Sadaf Shams top-scored for the Challengers with a cautious 32-run knock until falling to Neelam Mushtaq in the 13th over.

The Challengers suffered another blow to their pursuit when Tuba dismissed Yusra Amir for nine runs to bring the total down to 88/5 in 16.3 overs.

With Challengers requiring 29 off 21 deliveries, Rameen Shamim came out all guns blazing and played a match-winning cameo, scoring an unbeaten 21 runs from just 12 balls and steering her side over the line on the second delivery of the final over.

Shamim's efforts were backed by valuable contributions from Natalia Parvaiz (18) and Aliya Riaz (17).

Tuba was the standout bowler for the Stars, taking three wickets for just 26 runs in her four overs, but her efforts went in vain.

Neelum Mushtaq and Waheeda Akhtar took one wicket each to support the spinner.

The Challengers will now play their third match against Invincibles on Saturday at the same venue.