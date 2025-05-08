PSG Boss Luis Enrique responds to Mikel Arteta's Champions League claim

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Left) during the press conference and Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during the press conference at Parc des Princes in Paris on May 6, 2025. — Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has responded to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s claim that the Gunners were the best team in this season’s UEFA Champions League, despite being eliminated by them in the semifinals.

PSG triumphed 3-1 on aggregate over Arsenal, winning the first leg 1-0 in London before sealing the victory with a 2-1 win in Paris.

Despite the defeat, Arteta maintained that his side was superior in performance.

"We were very close—much closer than the result showed—but unfortunately we are out," Arteta said in his post-match remarks.

"I am very proud of the players. 100%. I don't think there's been a better team than Arsenal in the competition from what I have seen, but we are out," he added.

Luis Enrique responded respectfully but firmly to Arteta’s comments.

"I don't agree at all. Arteta is a great friend, but I don't completely agree," said Enrique.

"They played well, the way they wanted to. But we scored more goals. Arsenal played well, we suffered a lot—but we were the winners in the end," he added.

This marks PSG's second Champions League final appearance in five years.

The French giants last reached the final in the 2019–20 season, where they were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

PSG will now face Inter Milan in the final, set to be played on May 31 in Munich.

Inter secured their spot after an exhilarating 7-6 extra-time victory over Barcelona in the other semifinal.