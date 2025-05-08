Detroit Tigers outclass Colorado Rockies in thrilling MLB contest

Detroit Tigers outfielder Javier Baez celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

DENVER: The Detroit Tigers edged past the Colorado Rockies with a thrilling 8-6 victory at Coors Field on Wednesday, continuing their strong start to the 2025 MLB season.

Right-hander Jackson Jobe led the charge for Detroit with a composed performance on the mound, guiding the Tigers to their fifth win in six games.

Now holding a 23-13 record, Detroit is making an early case as a rising force in the league.

The Tigers struck early, with Spencer Torkelson opening the scoring in the first inning. Kerry Carpenter followed suit, contributing a run and an RBI.

However, it was Javier Báez who stole the spotlight, driving in four runs and adding a run of his own to push the Tigers ahead.

By the third inning, Detroit had built a commanding lead, while the Rockies struggled to find momentum offensively.

Despite efforts from Hunter Goodman and Brenton Doyle, Colorado couldn't capitalise on their opportunities. Ryan McMahon was a standout for the Rockies, registering two runs and two RBIs, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

With solid support from both their pitching and defense, the Tigers maintained control throughout. Torkelson added a solo home run later in the game, capping off Detroit’s assertive offensive display.

The Rockies, now sitting at a dismal 6-28, remain anchored at the bottom of the standings and are still searching for answers.

Looking ahead, Casey Mize is expected to take the mound for the Tigers in the next game of the series, while Colorado hopes to regroup and avoid a sweep.