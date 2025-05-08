Azhar, Hesson among shortlisted candidates for Pakistan head coach role

This combination of picture shows Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood (left) and New Zealand-based coach Mike Hesson (right). — PCB/AFP

LAHORE: Assistant coach Azhar Mahmood and former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson emerged as the most notable candidates shortlisted for the Pakistan men’s cricket team’s head coach role, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

According to the details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a bid to race up its quest for a permanent head coach of the national men’s team, has constituted a four-member committee, comprised of COO Sumair Ahmed Syed, Bilal Afzal, selector Azhar Ali and former interim head coach Aqib Javed.

The committee is tasked with forwarding recommendations to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi after completing its search, sources added.

As per the sources, a total of six candidates have been shortlisted thus far, out of which four are foreigners, including Hesson, while Pakistan assistant coach Azhar is one of the two local profiles among contention.

For the unversed, Pakistan’s coaching setup has faced significant instability in recent months. Last April, former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie was appointed as red-ball head coach on a two-year deal.

However, after a turbulent tenure marked by inconsistent performances and internal challenges, he resigned in December, just before Pakistan’s home Test series against South Africa.

Gillespie’s exit followed the departure of Gary Kirsten, who stepped down as white-ball head coach in October, just six months into his role.

Reports suggested Kirsten had a strained relationship with PCB officials and struggled to adapt to the team’s management structure.

Following these resignations, former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed was named interim head coach until the 2025 Champions Trophy but was given an extension for the national team's white-ball tour of New Zealand.

However, the PCB has now decided against giving another extension to the former pacer.

Meanwhile, Javed has now emerged as the frontrunner to become Director of the High-Performance Centre, the official announcement for which is expected soon.

Despite a potential new role, Javed is expected to maintain his position as the national selector.