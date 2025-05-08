Martin Bakole claims he's the boxer to beat Oleksandr Usyk

An undated photo of Martin Bakole (Left) and oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram

Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole has boldly declared that he is the only boxer capable of defeating the undefeated Ukrainian champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

Despite suffering a recent setback—being stopped in just two rounds by Joseph Parker—Bakole remains confident in his abilities. The loss has raised questions about his credentials, but the 30-year-old still believes he poses the biggest threat to Usyk's reign.

Usyk is scheduled to face British heavyweight Daniel Dubois in July for a second time. The Ukrainian aims to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight world champion.

With a flawless record of 23 wins, including 14 by knockout, Usyk has conquered elite opponents such as Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

In a recent interview, Bakole dismissed Dubois' chances and claimed that he alone has the skill set to stop the southpaw champion.

"Usyk, except me, beats everyone," Bakole said. "Deontay Wilder, I think, is done. Usyk has the boxing brain, movement, and experience. No one will stop him right now—except Martin Bakole."

Explaining his confidence, Bakole added, "I know how to cut off the ring and stop a southpaw. I learned that from my brother, who’s also a southpaw. Daniel Dubois doesn't have that ability."

Bakole admitted he was surprised by Usyk’s victories over Tyson Fury.

“I was expecting Usyk to get beaten by 'The Gypsy King,' but I was shocked—he beat him twice. Joshua is good, a tough guy, but he doesn’t know how to cut off the ring. Dubois will never change; he sticks to one style, and Usyk is far better than him.”

While Bakole had previously impressed by knocking out Jared Anderson and veteran Carlos Takam, his latest performance against Efe Ajagba in Saudi Arabia ended in a disappointing draw—diminishing his hopes of securing a title shot against Usyk.