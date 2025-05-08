Mikel Arteta wants PSG to 'finally win' Champions League title

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks dejected after the match against Paris St Germain in Champions League on May 7, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to win the Champions League final against Inter Milan after his side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ligue 1 champions in the second semi-final here at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

PSG pulled ahead 1-0 in the first leg away at the Emirates Stadium before outclassing the Gunners 2-1 in the second leg here at the Parc des Princes to book their ticket to the final, where they will face Inter Milan on June 1.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, stormed into the final with a thrilling extra-time 7-6 victory over Barcelona in the first semi-final and secured a place in the final on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Arteta, following his side's defeat, expressed his admiration for the Ligue 1 champions and shared that he wants the Ligue 1 champions to finally win the coveted title.

Although Arteta acknowledged it was not the right time to say 'Go Paris', he reiterated his support for the PSG.

“I hope so because of my past here,” Arteta told Canal Plus.

“I really hope they finally win it, I say that from the bottom of my heart.

“This isn’t the time to say, ‘Go Paris,’ but when they play in the final, I’ll push for them.”

Arteta then went on to praise Arsenal players for putting on a fight despite dealing with growing injury concerns.

"I'm so proud of the boys, they deserve lots of credit for what they're doing and the amount of injuries," said Arteta.

"We arrived here in the worst state. You have to get here with everyone fit and available with lots of minutes. They had a week. We came here in a different context. That gives me a lot of positivity for the future."