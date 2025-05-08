Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 10 Rawalpindi clash rescheduled

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (Left) and Karachi Kings captain David Warner (Right) during the toss time ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the National Bank Stadium on April 21, 2025. - PSL

RAWALPINDI: The 27th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, has been rescheduled.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the postponement, stating that a revised date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

The decision was made as a precautionary measure in response to unwanted circumstances, with authorities prioritising the safety of all stakeholders involved.

Ticket holders for the match have been assured of refunds. Fans with VIP Gallery and enclosure tickets can collect their refunds from designated TCS Express Centers, while those who purchased tickets online will receive automatic refunds to the accounts used during booking.

As the PSL 10 enters its final phase, only four league-stage matches and four playoff fixtures remain.

Quetta Gladiators have already qualified for the playoffs, leading the points table with six wins, two losses, and one no-result from nine matches.

Karachi Kings are in second place with 10 points, having secured five wins and three losses in eight matches. Defending champions Islamabad United sit in third position, also with 10 points, following five wins and four losses from nine games.

Lahore Qalandars are in fourth place with nine points, having secured four wins, four losses, and one no-result. Peshawar Zalmi are in fifth position with eight points from four wins in nine matches.

Multan Sultans have been eliminated from playoff contention after securing only one win and suffering eight defeats in their nine matches.