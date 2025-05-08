‘Complete package,’ former PCB chief lauds Hassan Nawaz's brilliance

Middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 07, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja heaped praise on Quetta Gladiators' young batter Hassan Nawaz for his explosive century against Islamabad United on Wednesday, describing it as an 'exceptional and thrilling knock.'

While acknowledging Rossouw’s innings, Raja singled out Nawaz’s performance as the more impactful of the two.

“Hassan Nawaz’s knock was a complete package and an absolute joy to watch,” he added.

The former cricketer also highlighted Nawaz’s game awareness during his partnership with Rossouw.

“He kept rotating the strike, ensured Rossouw maintained his rhythm, and never let his own strike rate drop. That is the hallmark of a smart batter — playing for the team while sustaining personal momentum,” he remarked.

The former PCB chief emphasised that Nawaz’s innings was instrumental in Quetta crossing the 250-run mark.

“If Hasan hadn’t held his ground and batted sensibly, the team would not have reached that total,” Raja stated, crediting the youngster for setting up the win.

He also expressed surprise that Nawaz was overlooked for the Player of the Match award.

“He timed his innings perfectly, never lost control of the game and accelerated when it mattered the most,” he concluded.

It was pertinent to mention that the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, saw Quetta Gladiators dominate Islamabad United with a commanding 109-run victory.

The Gladiators' emphatic win was fueled by two stunning centuries — Rilee Rossouw hammered 104 runs, while Hasan Nawaz blasted a 45-ball century, featuring nine sixes and four boundaries.

Nawaz also achieved a rare milestone, becoming only the second Pakistani batter—after former captain Babar Azam—to score centuries in both the PSL and T20 Internationals (T20Is) within the same calendar year.

This historic performance also marked the first time in PSL history that a team featured two centurions in a single innings, with both Rossouw and Nawaz reaching triple figures for the Gladiators.