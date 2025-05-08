MS Dhoni breaks silence on IPL future

An undated picture of MS Dhoni. — BCCI

KOLKATA: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni on Wednesday acknowledged the physical toll of the game and the uncertainty surrounding his IPL future, making it clear that no final decision has been made about whether IPL 2025 will be his last season.

Speaking after CSK’s thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the 43-year-old opened up about the physical demands he now faces.

He explained that while he only plays during the two-month IPL season, maintaining the necessary fitness requires intense preparation throughout the year.

“I only play two months in a year, and now after this IPL gets over, I’ll have to work hard for another six to eight months just to see if my body can take this kind of pressure and everything,” he said.

“So, there’s nothing for me to decide as of now. But I feel the love and affection wherever I go,” he added.

The CSK icon has taken on a more limited role this season—a change acknowledged by head coach Stephen Fleming, who noted that Dhoni’s knee issues have affected his ability to bat for extended periods.

In Wednesday's match against KKR, Dhoni came in to bat during the 13th over and played a supporting role to Shivam Dube, ultimately sealing the victory with a six off Andre Russell in the final over.

With just six points from 12 matches—three wins and nine losses—CSK is already out of playoff contention and currently sits at the bottom of the points table.

Dhoni also emphasized the importance of testing young players in real match situations, rather than relying solely on net sessions.

“These players are with us, so we have the opportunity to test them,” he said.

“Nets and practice matches don’t compare to actual games. We want to see their approach, mental toughness, and game awareness. That’s what really matters at this level,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the former Indian captain has been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008.

Under his leadership, CSK has won five IPL titles—in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023—cementing its place as one of the most successful franchises in the tournament’s history.