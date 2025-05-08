Novak Djokovic's sponsor reveals retirement timeline

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his round of 64 match against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi at Park Manzanares in Madrid on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Thierry Guibert, CEO of Lacoste — Novak Djokovic’s long-time clothing sponsor — has revealed that the Serbian tennis legend plans to continue competing professionally until at least the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Djokovic, who turns 38 this month, claimed his last Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. Since then, he secured his maiden Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games by defeating Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz.

However, his overall performance this season has raised concerns, with many fans and analysts speculating about his future in the sport.

A 24-time Grand Slam champion and winner of 98 ATP singles titles, Djokovic remains determined to surpass Jimmy Connors’ all-time record of 109 singles titles. But he has struggled to maintain consistency at the highest level in recent months.

Speaking to L’Équipe, Guibert stated that Djokovic has no immediate plans to retire.

“Novak would like to continue playing at least until the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. We are discussing a contract renewal right now, and I have no doubt that we’ll reach a mutually beneficial agreement within a few weeks. Since this collaboration began, he has won half of his Grand Slam titles with us. He has played a key role in strengthening the brand’s global presence,” Guibert said.

Following his recent defeat to Matteo Arnaldi at the Madrid Open, Djokovic candidly addressed the challenges of competing at an elite level as he ages.

“I was hoping I could play one more match than I did in Monte Carlo,” he said.

“This is a new reality for me — trying to win a match or two, without really thinking about making deep runs in tournaments. It's a completely different feeling from what I experienced over the past 20 years. It’s mentally challenging to adjust to this new phase, regularly exiting early in events,” he added.

The last remaining active member of tennis’s iconic ‘Big Four,’ Djokovic has also withdrawn from the upcoming Italian Open in Rome, a tournament he has won six times.

His withdrawal follows a rare three-match losing streak, further fueling speculation about the twilight of his illustrious career.