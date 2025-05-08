Dubai, Doha under consideration for remaining PSL 10 matches

Mohammad Nawaz plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 matches between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 03, 2025. - PCB

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 matches are likely to be relocated outside the subcontinent, with Dubai and Doha being considered as potential venues for the remainder of the tournament.

This potential move comes in response to ongoing diplomatic tensions between neighboring countries, which have created uncertainty over hosting the remaining fixtures in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Karachi is also being considered as an interim domestic solution to host the rest of the tournament, which was originally scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore.

However, a final decision is expected to be announced soon.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently engaged in critical discussions with franchise owners to finalise new arrangements. Several high-level meetings are underway to explore all viable options.

Regarding Rawalpindi, sources indicate that multiple scheduling scenarios are being evaluated for the four remaining matches initially slated to be held there.

Additionally, there is growing speculation over a possible rescheduling of today’s match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, although no official decision has been made yet.

The ongoing tenth edition of the PSL is nearing its final stage, with just four league-stage matches and four playoff games remaining.

It is pertinent to mention that Quetta Gladiators became the first team to qualify for the playoffs and currently lead the points table with six wins, two defeats, and one no-result due to rain in nine games.

Karachi Kings sit second with five wins and three losses in eight games, earning 10 points, while defending champions Islamabad United are third with five wins and four losses from nine games, also with 10 points.

Lahore Qalandars are in fourth place with four wins and four losses, totaling nine points, while Peshawar Zalmi sit fifth with eight points, having won four matches.

Multan Sultans are already out of playoff contention with one win and eight losses in nine games.