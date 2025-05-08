Five contenders to replace Rohit Sharma as India’s next Test captain

An undated picture of Indian batter KL Rahul. — AFP

India faces a crucial leadership decision in Test cricket following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the longest format on Thursday, just ahead of the five-match away series against England.

With a demanding Test series starting on June 20 and a new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on the horizon, the Indian team finds itself at a pivotal crossroads.

As the search begins for a new Test captain to lead India into its next red-ball era, attention turns to a handful of strong contenders.

Currently ranked as the No. 1 Test bowler, Jasprit Bumrah has led India in three Tests, including stepping in for Rohit Sharma during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His on-field intelligence and calm demeanor have impressed many, but his history of injuries and the need for workload management could make selectors cautious about assigning him a long-term leadership role.

A dependable performer, KL Rahul has captained India in three Tests, winning two.

His composed leadership style and extensive captaincy experience in the IPL—with both Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants—add to his credentials.

Rahul also emerged as one of India’s top scorers during the recent tour of Australia, bolstering his case for the top job.

Though not a conventional pick, Shreyas Iyer has showcased leadership qualities while captaining the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

His recent white-ball form has been impressive, but the fact that he hasn’t featured in a Test match for over a year could hurt his chances of immediate inclusion in the red-ball setup.

The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is another strong contender. Known for his fearless approach, Pant has led Delhi Capitals in the IPL and briefly captained India’s T20 side.

With a Test average of 42.11, he has proven his ability to perform in challenging conditions—four of his six Test centuries have come overseas, underlining his temperament in pressure situations.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.