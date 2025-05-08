England name replacement for Jordan Cox ahead of Zimbabwe Test

England captain Ben Stokes celebrates after taking a wicket on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington on December 8, 2024. — AFP

Uncapped Somerset batter James Rew has been called up to England’s Test squad to replace the injured Jordan Cox.

The 21-year-old, who has been in excellent form in the County Championship this season, will join the team for a training camp next week in preparation for the historic Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, starting May 22.

Rew has stood out this season, averaging 54.21 in the County Championship, with a top score of 152. His consistent performances have earned him recognition at the national level.

A former member of the England Under-19 squad that reached the final of the 2022 U19 World Cup, Rew also toured Australia with the England Lions last winter, gaining valuable experience in international conditions.

In contrast, 24-year-old Jordan Cox suffered an untimely injury during Essex’s recent County Championship defeat to Somerset.

Cox had been in terrific form, scoring 82 against Nottinghamshire and 117 against Surrey, before being retired hurt on 103 against Somerset.

Having missed out on a Test debut last November due to a thumb injury, this latest setback is a cruel blow for the promising batter.

While Cox was included in the squad as a spare batter, his injury has opened the door for Rew, who will be eager to seize this unexpected opportunity.

England will look to use the Zimbabwe Test to build momentum ahead of their five-match Test series against India, which begins on June 20 at Headingley.

The upcoming match at Trent Bridge will be Zimbabwe’s first Test in the UK since 2003, marking a historic return after more than two decades.

England’s updated Test squad:

Ben Stokes (Durham) – captain, Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), James Rew (Somerset), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire).