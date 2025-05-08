PCB calls urgent meeting with PSL franchise owners

An undated picture of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in meeting with the Selection Committee. —Author

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called an urgent meeting with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners today at 4pm here at Gaddafi Stadium to discuss the possible options to safeguard the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

With the current national circumstances in mind, the PCB is considering several options to avoid any hiccup in PSL 10 as well as the upcoming home T20I series against Bangladesh.

According to sources, a possible shift of remaining PSL 10 matches is on cards but it depends on logistical feasibility.

In the meeting, Karachi will also be discussed as the potential venue for shifting the upcoming matches of the league.

Today’s scheduled contest between Karachi Kings and Rawalpindi might be rescheduled due to unwanted circumstances in Rawalpindi.

It must be noted here that the meeting will also include representatives from law enforcement agencies.

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing tenth edition of the PSL (PSL 10) is nearing its final stage, with just four league-stage matches and four playoff matches remaining.

The 27th match of the tournament, scheduled to take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi Cricket stadium today.

It is pertinent to mention that Quetta Gladiators became the first team to qualify for the playoff round of the tournament and currently lead the points table with six wins, two defeats and one washout due to rain, in nine games.

Karachi Kings sit second with five wins and three defeats in eight games, having earned 10 points, while defending champions Islamabad United are third, with five wins and four defeats from nine games, also with 10 points.

Lahore Qalandars are in fourth place with four wins and four defeats, totaling nine points, while Peshawar Zalmi sit fifth with eight points, having won four matches.