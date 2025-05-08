PSL likely to be postponed, sources

Alzarri Joseph celebrates his wicket with Babar Azam during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 matches between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 27, 2025. - PCB

The ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 matches are at risk of being postponed due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, with concerns surrounding India’s aggressive actions and infiltration.

A crucial meeting is scheduled between the Ministry of Interior and officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to assess the situation and its potential impact on the tournament.

The meeting will determine whether the PSL matches will continue as planned or be suspended, according to sources close to the matter.

The security situation, including the closure of airspace, is expected to complicate the logistics of hosting the matches. Sources indicate that these developments could lead to further delays or cancellations.

As the situation evolves, there is an increasing possibility that the PSL matches may be postponed, depending on the outcomes of the meeting and any additional developments in the region.

The ongoing tenth edition of the PSL (PSL 10) is nearing its final stage, with just four league-stage matches and four playoff matches remaining.

The 27th match of the tournament, scheduled to take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, is most likely to be called off due to unwanted circumstances.

It is pertinent to mention that Quetta Gladiators became the first team to qualify for the playoff round of the tournament and currently lead the points table with six wins, two defeats, and one washout due to rain, in nine games.

Karachi Kings sit second with five wins and three defeats in eight games, having earned 10 points, while defending champions Islamabad United are third, with five wins and four defeats from nine games, also with 10 points.

Lahore Qalandars are in fourth place with four wins and four defeats, totaling nine points, while Peshawar Zalmi sit fifth with eight points, having won four matches.

Multan Sultans are already out of playoff contention with one win and eight defeats in nine games.