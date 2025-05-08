Josh Hart shines as Knicks edge celtics in NBA playoffs thriller

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and center Mitchell Robinson (23) react after a play against the Boston Celtics in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden in Boston on May 7, 2025. — Reuters

BOSTON: Josh Hart led the New York Knicks to a thrilling 91-90 comeback victory over the defending NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, on Wednesday at TD Garden, giving the Knicks a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Celtics appeared in control, holding a 20-point lead at 73-53 with just over 14 minutes remaining in Game 2. However, the Knicks mounted a stunning rally, holding Boston scoreless for more than eight minutes in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson sank two clutch free throws with 12.7 seconds left on the clock to seal the victory for New York.

“Just finding ways to win,” said Knicks forward Mikal Bridges.

Hart finished with 23 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns contributed a double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds, along with one assist.

Boston jumped out to a 24-13 lead after the first quarter and maintained a 50-41 advantage at halftime. However, the Knicks closed the game on a dominant 23-6 run.

“Going home, we realise the opportunity we have. We just have to stay locked in,” Brunson said after the win.

For the Celtics, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown scored 20 points each. White also added nine rebounds and five assists, while Brown contributed six rebounds and one assist — but their efforts fell short.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla credited the Knicks for their resilience and admitted his team failed to capitalise on key opportunities.

“They made the necessary plays to win,” Mazzulla said. “We put ourselves in position to do that and just didn’t execute down the stretch.”

“You have to look at where we can improve and put together a complete 48-minute performance. It’s going to be tough, but that’s what this is all about. We’ve got to regroup, get on the road, and find a way to win.”

It is pertinent to mention that Game Three of the series is set to take place on Saturday.