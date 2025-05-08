IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals announce replacement for injured Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, 2025. - AFP

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have signed South African youngster Lhuan-dre Pretorius as a replacement for Nitish Rana, who has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to injury.

Pretorius joins the Royals for INR 30 lakh. The 19-year-old is a hard-hitting left-handed opening batter and wicketkeeper.

Though yet to make his international debut, Pretorius made headlines in the SA20 2025, where he finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 397 runs at a blistering strike rate of 166.80 across 12 matches.

His standout performance came in a 51-ball 97 for Paarl Royals against Sunrisers Eastern Cape — one of the most talked-about innings of the season.

Following his impressive SA20 campaign, Pretorius secured his maiden county stint with Hampshire for the Vitality Blast. Notably, he was South Africa’s top scorer at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup.

Nitish Rana, on the other hand, had a brief but impactful season for RR. He played two crucial knocks — a 36-ball 81 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati and a quickfire 51 off 28 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi.

Rajasthan Royals have already been eliminated from playoff contention, alongside CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). With only three wins in 12 games, RR sit ninth in the 10-team standings.

They are scheduled to play their remaining fixtures against CSK in Chennai on May 12 and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur on May 16.

