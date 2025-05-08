Saud Shakeel explains why Hasan Nawaz was dropped from opening slot

Middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 07, 2025. - PCB

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel lauded young batter Hasan Nawaz for his impressive adaptability and composure under pressure during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Originally an opener, Nawaz has been tasked with fulfilling various roles in the Gladiators' batting lineup this season.

With Shakeel and Finn Allen occupying the opening positions, Nawaz has had to adjust his game and contribute effectively from the middle order.

Saud Shakeel recently shared his thoughts on Hasan Nawaz's evolving batting position, recognizing his adaptability and resilience.

"Hasan Nawaz deserves credit. He’s an opener but didn’t fit into our combo. We sent him at 3, then 6, now at 4. To adapt to conditions and perform under pressure at this age shows he’s special," Saud said.

Nawaz validated his captain's faith with a breathtaking unbeaten century, scoring 100 off just 45 balls, which included four boundaries and nine towering sixes.

He showed maturity by playing second fiddle to veteran Rilee Rossouw, who smashed 104 off 46 balls, before accelerating and taking control in the latter half of the innings.

Their explosive partnership propelled Quetta to a formidable total of 263/3, the highest-ever team total in PSL history, which proved too much for Islamabad United.

The opposition crumbled under scoreboard pressure and was bowled out for 154 in 19.3 overs, handing Quetta a dominant victory.

Nawaz also achieved a rare milestone, becoming only the second Pakistani batter—after former captain Babar Azam—to score centuries in both the PSL and T20 Internationals (T20Is) within the same calendar year.