MCC targets major reforms to boost female representation

An undated picture of Women cricketers. — MCC

LONDON: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), custodian of cricket’s laws and owner of Lord’s Cricket Ground, is set to introduce significant reforms aimed at addressing the long-standing gender imbalance in its membership.

The issue will take center stage at the club’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Although MCC began admitting female members in 1998—after over two centuries as a male-only institution—women still account for less than 3% of the club’s 18,350 full members.

This disparity has prompted growing concern among senior club figures, who now consider greater inclusivity a top priority.

Ahead of the AGM, internal discussions revealed an increasing sense of urgency. A senior club source told British media, “It is clear that more needs to be done. We must face this matter directly and responsibly.”

One of the main hurdles to quicker progress is the club’s lengthy membership waiting list, which currently spans nearly 29 years.

To tackle this, the MCC has prepared a discussion paper suggesting potential reforms, including the creation of a new membership category for women or a reduced waiting period. These proposals will be debated during the AGM and would require member approval to proceed.

MCC Chair Mark Nicholas, Chief Executive Rob Lawson, and outgoing President Lord King are spearheading the initiative. Their objective is to facilitate respectful yet effective change toward a more balanced membership structure.

Signs of progress are already emerging through the club’s playing membership stream. In 2024, applications from women to join via cricket participation rose by 77%, while the number of women’s matches played by MCC increased by 34%.

To support this momentum, Emma Marsh was appointed as the club’s first dedicated recruitment officer for women’s playing members.

During the AGM, former England batter Ed Smith was officially confirmed as the next MCC President. He will assume the role on October 1, 2025, succeeding Lord King.