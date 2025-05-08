BCCI eyes young batter as successor to Rohit Sharma in Test cricket

India's Rohit Sharma looks on during the second day of the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 7, 2024. — Cricket Australia

Shubman Gill has emerged as the frontrunner to take over as India’s full-time Test captain, starting with the upcoming five-match Test series against England, which begins on June 20 at Headingley.

The 25-year-old batter is expected to lead the side as India begins its campaign in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Gill’s elevation to the role is seen as inevitable, particularly with Jasprit Bumrah—India’s designated Test vice-captain—likely to miss a few matches in the upcoming WTC cycle due to workload management.

Bumrah had previously captained India in two Tests during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia when Rohit Sharma was unavailable.

The official squad for the England tour is expected to be announced later this month, when the selection panel, headed by Ajit Agarkar, convenes.

According to sources, the selectors are keen to appoint a long-term captain with an eye on building stability within the red-ball format—making Gill the preferred candidate.

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, sparking discussions over his successor.

While Bumrah remains the official vice-captain and has experience leading in Australia, concerns over his fitness and heavy all-format workload have made the management hesitant to hand him the reins full-time.

Bumrah recently recovered from a lower back issue sustained during the final Test in Australia and also missed the initial matches of IPL 2025.

Among other contenders, KL Rahul has led India in three Tests, while Virat Kohli—who captained the side before Rohit—remains active but is not under consideration for a return to leadership.

Gill, despite not having led in Tests or ODIs, captained India in five T20Is during a tour of Zimbabwe in mid-2024, following the team’s T20 World Cup triumph.

Gill’s leadership credentials have been further strengthened by his stint as captain of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

He took charge in 2024 after Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians. While GT had a disappointing run last season, they’ve rebounded strongly under Gill’s captaincy in the current edition.

Since his Test debut in December 2020 at the MCG, where he impressed with scores of 45 and 35* against a full-strength Australian attack, Gill has become a mainstay in the Indian Test setup.

He has played 32 Tests, amassing 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05, including five centuries and seven fifties.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.