PSL 10 points table after Quetta Gladiators crush Islamabad United

Quetta Gladiators players celebrate a dismissal during their PSL 10 match against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 7, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Leaders Quetta Gladiators registered a thumping 109-run victory over hosts and defending champions Islamabad United in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, the Gladiators registered the highest total in PSL history as they accumulated 263/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Leading the way for the visitors were experienced Rilee Rossouw and Hasan Nawaz, who both scored quickfire centuries, setting a unique record in the league’s history.

Rossouw remained the top-scorer for the Gladiators with a 46-ball 104, studded with 20 boundaries, including six sixes, while Nawaz made an unbeaten 100 from just 45 deliveries, laced with four fours and nine sixes.

In response, the United’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 154 in 19.3 overs and thus succumbed to their fourth consecutive defeat.

Experienced all-rounder Imad Wasim top-scored for the home side with a valiant 56 off 41 deliveries, featuring five fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Amir was the standout bowler for the Gladiators, taking three wickets for just six runs in his two overs.

He was supported by Wasim Jr and Abrar Ahmed, who bagged two each, while Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad and skipper Saud Shakeel chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The 109-run victory consolidated the Gladiators’ position at the top of the PSL 10 standings as they now have 13 points in nine matches.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Quetta Gladiators 9 6 2 1 13 1.530 Karachi Kings 8 5 3 0 10 0.433 Islamabad United 9 5 4 0 10 -0.044 Lahore Qalandars 9 4 4 1 9 0.958 Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 4 0 8 -0.082 Multan Sultans 9 1 8 0 2 -2.708

United, on the other hand, slipped to third position as the defeat dented their Net Run Rate, which now stands at a negative 0.044, inferior to the Kings’ 0.433.

Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars are fourth in the standings with nine points in nine matches, followed by Peshawar Zalmi, who have eight points in a game less.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans, already out of the playoffs race, remained at the bottom with just two points in nine matches.