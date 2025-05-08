Usman Tariq cleared of suspect bowling action amid PSL 10

Quetta Gladiators' Usman Tariq reacts during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 13, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators’ spinner Usman Tariq has been cleared of the suspect bowling action, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday.

Tariq was reported for a suspect bowling action by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown during his side’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last month.

Although he was allowed to bowl as per the rules, the mystery spinner had been swiftly sidelined from the Gladiators, who instead requested the cricket board to allow him to undergo testing.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, Tariq has successfully passed the assessment of his bowling action at the PCB-accredited biomechanics lab here.

“Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq, who was earlier reported for a suspect bowling action, has cleared his bowling assessment after undergoing testing at the PCB-accredited biomechanics lab in Lahore,” the PCB said in a statement.

“Usman was reported for a suspect bowling action on 13 April during an HBL PSL X match against Lahore Qalandars. Following this, the Quetta Gladiators management requested the PCB to allow the bowler to undergo testing, consequent to which he has cleared the bowling assessment,” the statement added.

This was the second time in his PSL career that the mystery spinner had been reported for a suspect action.

He was previously flagged during the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League in a match against Karachi Kings. Richard Illingworth and Asif Yaqoob were the on-field umpires during that game.

The 2024 edition ended on a disappointing note for the 27-year-old, as he managed to take just two wickets in five matches. In the ongoing tenth edition, he has played two matches so far and picked up three wickets.

Usman Tariq's passing the assessment of his bowling action serves as a major boost to the Gladiators, who are at the summit of the PSL 10 standings with 13 points in nine matches and thus, are guaranteed a top-two finish.