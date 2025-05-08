Mohamed Salah backs PSG to win Champions League semi-final

Mohamed Salah reacts after conceding their second goal in Premier League at Stamford Bridge on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to win the Champions League semi-final as they face Arsenal here at Parc des Princes on Wednesday with a 1-0 aggregate lead in their favour.

Salah has a clear favourite for the match and also wants PSG to win the final against Inter Milan in Munich on June 1.

Joining the buzz surrounding the highly-anticipated second leg of the second semi-final, the Egyptian striker warned the Gunners that they would be up against the ‘best team in Europe’ in PSG.

For the unversed, PSG are the same side that defeated Liverpool in the round of 16 on penalties.

Reflecting on their defeat, Salah asserted that Liverpool were lucky in the first leg of their Champions League as their goalkeeper Alisson Becker was at his 'best'.

"I have to be very honest, PSG were playing a very good game in the first leg," Salah told a French outlet.

"I have to be very honest, PSG were playing a very good game in the first leg," Salah told a French outlet.

"We were so lucky that Alisson had his best game in the club's history probably.

Mohamed Salah further said that the match was evenly poised and they were unlucky because they missed the target two or three times.

"Then they came to Anfield. And we were the ones who were unlucky because we hit the post two or three times, they saved balls on their line once or twice. So we were unlucky, too.

"In this match, everything was 50/50. Who deserved to qualify more? No one could say. We had a very good second leg, they had a very good first leg. And you lose on penalties... sometimes it's your day. Sometimes it's mine. It was their day".