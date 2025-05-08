Dallas Cowboys trade George Pickens from Pittsburgh Steelers

An Undated picture of George Pickens. — NFL

Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, announced the trade of George Pickens from Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 National Football League (NFL) draft.

The Steelers have an agreement in place to trade wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for multiple draft picks.

As per the deal, the Steelers traded Pickens and a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a fifth-round pick in 2027.

Pickens is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and the Steelers were actively shopping him even before the 2025 NFL draft.

Pickens, 24, had 59 catches for 900 yards with three touchdowns in 14 games last season.

He has one season remaining on his rookie contract and is slated to become a free agent next March.

On the other hand, the Steelers acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf through trade early in free agency and secured veteran Robert Woods just less than a week ago.

The move provides the Steelers with what is estimated to be third-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft, but does so at the expense of a massive gap at wide receiver.