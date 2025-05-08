PSL 10: Hasan Nawaz joins Babar Azam in elite century club

Hassan Nawaz (Left) plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 07, 2025 and Babar Azam (Right) celebrates after scoring a half century during the PSL match between Mulatan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 5, 2024. - PCB/AFP

RAWALPINDI: Quetta Gladiators’ middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz etched his name into the record books by achieving a rare double—scoring centuries in both the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and T20 Internationals (T20Is) within the same calendar year.

The young emerging star delivered a breathtaking performance on Wednesday during the PSL 10 clash against Islamabad United at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Nawaz smashed his maiden PSL century—an unbeaten 100 off just 45 balls—featuring four boundaries and nine towering sixes. His explosive knock helped Quetta Gladiators post the highest-ever total in PSL history: 263/3 in 20 overs.

Earlier this year, Nawaz made his international debut in the T20I series against New Zealand, where he also notched up his maiden international century.

He scored an unbeaten 105 off 45 deliveries, including 10 boundaries and seven sixes, playing a match-winning role for Pakistan.

Remarkably, both of Hasan Nawaz’s centuries—domestic and international—came in winning causes.

With this feat, Hasan Nawaz becomes only the second Pakistani batter to score centuries in both PSL and T20I cricket in the same year, joining former captain Babar Azam in the elite club.

Babar achieved the milestone in 2023, having scored a commanding 115 off 65 balls for Peshawar Zalmi against Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, and later in the year, a match-winning 101 off 58 deliveries in a home T20I series against New Zealand.

Babar’s PSL century came in a losing cause, while he was awarded Player of the Match for his century against the Kiwis, which resulted in a win.