Ruben Amorim comments on Bruno Fernandes' potential Saudi move

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during training in Europa League at Trafford Training Centre on May 7, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim on Wednesday, addressed the speculations regarding Bruno Fernandes's potential move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, stating they want to 'keep' the midfielder.

Fernandes is in contract until 2027 with the Red Devils, but he is still the subject of interest from Al-Hilal, who are willing to offer him a huge salary.

As per the latest development, Amorim endorsed that United can not let go of the midfielder, whom he described as one of the best in the world.

Amorim further termed it 'normal' for other clubs to go after a player like Fernandes.

"Our idea didn't change," he said. "We want to keep the best players - and Bruno is clearly one of the top players in the world. We want Bruno here."

Fernandes has scored 19 goals and claimed 18 assists so far this season for United.

"It is easy to understand [his importance] - not just because of the numbers but the way he plays and the importance he has during his five years here," Amorim stated.

"It's normal a lot of clubs want a player like Bruno. He is a leader and he's the captain, so he's really important. He is a top player, we need top players."

Bruno Fernandes has won several individual accolades, including the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award twice and the FSA Men's Player of the Year Award.

He also holds the record for being adjudged the Premier League player of the month most times (four) in a calendar year.