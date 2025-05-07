Rilee Rossouw equals Usman Khan's record in PSL history

RAWALPINDI: Middle-order batter Rilee Rossouw on Wednesday etched his name into the record books during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against defending champions Islamabad United at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
The former Quetta Gladiators captain scored his third PSL century, joining an elite group of players with the most centuries in the tournament’s history.
Rossouw now shares the record with Multan Sultans’ Usman Khan and former Peshawar Zalmi wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, each having notched up three centuries in the league.
Most Centuries in PSL History:
Rossouw's blistering knock of 104 off just 46 balls included 14 boundaries and six sixes, propelling his side to the highest-ever team total in PSL history.
He received excellent support from fellow middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz, who also smashed a century—scoring 100 off 45 deliveries with four boundaries and nine sixes—as Quetta Gladiators posted a mammoth 263/3 in their allotted 20 overs.
This remarkable performance marked a historic milestone, as it was the first time in PSL history that a team had two centurions in a single innings.
Moreover, the 35-year-old joined another exclusive club by becoming only the second player in PSL history to score centuries for two different franchises, equaling the feat previously achieved by Sharjeel Khan.
