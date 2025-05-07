Rilee Rossouw equals Usman Khan's record in PSL history

Rilee Rossouw (Left) plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium on May 07, 2025 and Usman Khan (Right) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 27, 2024. - PCB/AFP

RAWALPINDI: Middle-order batter Rilee Rossouw on Wednesday etched his name into the record books during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against defending champions Islamabad United at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The former Quetta Gladiators captain scored his third PSL century, joining an elite group of players with the most centuries in the tournament’s history.

Rossouw now shares the record with Multan Sultans’ Usman Khan and former Peshawar Zalmi wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, each having notched up three centuries in the league.

Most Centuries in PSL History:

Usman Khan (Multan Sultans) – 3 centuries

Kamran Akmal (Peshawar Zalmi) – 3 centuries

Rilee Rossouw (Quetta Gladiators) – 3 centuries

Jason Roy (Quetta Gladiators) – 2 centuries

Sharjeel Khan (Karachi Kings) – 2 centuries

Rossouw's blistering knock of 104 off just 46 balls included 14 boundaries and six sixes, propelling his side to the highest-ever team total in PSL history.

He received excellent support from fellow middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz, who also smashed a century—scoring 100 off 45 deliveries with four boundaries and nine sixes—as Quetta Gladiators posted a mammoth 263/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

This remarkable performance marked a historic milestone, as it was the first time in PSL history that a team had two centurions in a single innings.

Moreover, the 35-year-old joined another exclusive club by becoming only the second player in PSL history to score centuries for two different franchises, equaling the feat previously achieved by Sharjeel Khan.