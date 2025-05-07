Quetta Gladiators smash PSL record with twin centuries against Islamabad United

Quetta Gladiators batters Rilee Rossouw and Hassan Nawaz during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Islamabad United at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 07, 2025. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Quetta Gladiators delivered a batting masterclass on Wednesday during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, registering the highest-ever team total in the tournament's history.

Facing defending champions Islamabad United at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, the Saud Shakeel-led Gladiators amassed a mammoth 263/3 in their allotted 20 overs, surpassing the previous record held by Multan Sultans, who scored 262/3 during the eighth edition of the PSL in 2023 at the same venue.

Highest Team Totals in PSL History:

263/3 – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, 2025

262/3 – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, 2023

253/8 – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, 2023

247/2 – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2021

245/3 – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, 2022

The record-breaking total was powered by sensational performances from former skipper Rilee Rossouw and middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz, both of whom scored centuries — a rare feat in T20 cricket.

Rossouw played a blistering knock of 104 off just 46 balls, featuring 14 boundaries and six sixes. Meanwhile, Nawaz remained unbeaten with a commanding 100 off 45 deliveries, smashing four fours and nine sixes.

This historic performance also marked the first time in PSL history that a team featured two centurions in a single innings, with both Rossouw and Nawaz reaching triple figures for the Gladiators.

In addition to the team milestone, Rossouw joined an elite list by becoming only the second player in PSL history to score centuries for two different franchises, matching the achievement of Sharjeel Khan.