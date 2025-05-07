PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators crush Islamabad United to consolidate top spot

Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Amir (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 10 match against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 7, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Rilee Rossouw and Hasan Nawaz’s blistering centuries, followed by a combined bowling effort, propelled Quetta Gladiators to a resounding 109-run victory over defending champions Islamabad United in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a daunting 264-run target, the United’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 154 in 19.3 overs and thus suffered their fourth consecutive defeat after winning the first five matches.

The home side got off to a dismal start to the pursuit as veteran pacer Mohammad Amir dismissed both their openers, Kyle Mayers (zero) and Sahibzada Farhan (one), in the first over.

Following the back-to-back blows, Muhammad Shahzad then knitted modest partnerships with stand-in skipper Salman Ali Agha (six) and Mohammad Nawaz until falling victim to Mohammad Wasim Jr in the fourth over.

Shahzad remained a notable run-getter for United with a gutsy 24 off 13 deliveries, laced with three fours and a six.

Experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, on the other hand, followed suit in the next over as he fell victim to Khurram Shahzad after scoring a four-ball 10.

The United then lost three more wickets in quick succession and consequently slipped to 68/8 in nine overs.

All-rounder Imad Wasim, who came out to bat at number nine, then shared a cautious 55-run partnership with Ben Dwarshuis, who scored 31 off 24 deliveries with the help of one four and two sixes.

Imad, on the other hand, eventually fell victim to Mohammad Wasim Jr on the third delivery of the final over. He remained the top-scorer for the United with a 41-ball 56, comprising five fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Amir was the standout bowler for the Gladiators, taking three wickets for just six runs in his two overs. He was supported by Wasim Jr and Abrar Ahmed, who bagged two each, while Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad and skipper Saud Shakeel chipped in with one scalp apiece.

United’s stand-in captain, Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bowl first backfired as Gladiators accumulated 263/3 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a marathon 134-run partnership between centurions Rossouw and Nawaz.

The leaders, however, got off to a shaky start to their innings as their opening pair of Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen (five) put together 24 runs until the latter got run out in the third over.

Shakeel then shared a brisk 36-run partnership with Rossouw until falling victim to Naseem Shah in the last over of the batting powerplay. The skipper made 23 off 18 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Following his dismissal, Rossouw joined forces with Hasan, and together they steered Gladiators into a commanding position by adding 134 runs for the second wicket.

Rossouw, who was the core aggressor of the crucial stand, was eventually dismissed by Imad Wasim in the 16th over when the Gladiators were nearing the 200-run mark.

The South African batter top-scored for the Gladiators with a 46-ball 104, studded with 20 boundaries, including six sixes.

Nawaz, on the other hand, batted until the end and made a significant contribution with an unbeaten 100 off 45 deliveries, comprising nine fours and four sixes.

The middle-order batter was involved in another crucial partnership for the Gladiators when he added 69 runs for the fourth wicket with Mark Chapman, who made 13 not out from eight deliveries.

For United, Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah could pick up a wicket apiece.