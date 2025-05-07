Anthony Joshua announces return date after surgery

Anthony Joshua poses in the ring after winning his fight against Jermaine Franklin at O2 Arena in London on April 1, 2023. — Reuters

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has confirmed that he will return to the ring in December this year after undergoing surgery on his elbow this month, which would rule him out of training for another eight weeks.

Joshua has not fought since his fight with Daniel Dubois, which he lost at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he suffered injuries.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, Joshua insisted that he plans to return to the ring at the end of 2025.

"December, I will fight again," Joshua said.

"That's when I want to fight again, I'll take some time and I will go in December."

If Joshua returns in December, it would mean a 14-month break from the ring.

The Briton was eying a bout with Tyson Fury this year, who has retired, and has yet to name his next contender.

Joshua may pick an alternative option on his return in winter, having named Martin Bakole, Agit Kabayel and Deontay Wilder as potential options.

For the unversed, Joshua also got an offer from YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, but reiterated that he needs to work on his fitness before getting into the ring.

"My body has been through the works,” he added.

"If I want to be here for the long time I just want to make sure my body is really really good before I get back into the ring.”