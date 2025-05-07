Emma Raducanu reveals how she roped in Petchey for coaching role

Britain's Emma Raducanu during a press conference after losing her second round match against China's Wang Yafan at Melbourne Park in Melbourn on January 18, 2024. — Reuters

British Tennis player Emma Raducanu on Tuesday, revealed the details of her interaction with former Andy Murray's coach Mark Petchey, which led to their alliance.

Raducanu, in an interview, made public that she had approached Petchey during the Miami Open 2025, where he was already commenting, and asked him for help.

"Mark was already there, commentating, and it happened that I bumped into him in one of the corridors in Miami and the Dolphins' stadium. He's someone that I trust. So we were just talking. And then I was like: 'I need to do this.' It was me being scared to ask: 'Can you help?'" Raducanu said.

According to Raducanu, Mark agreed, but on the condition that he would not compromise on his broadcasting commitments.

"And it was him not wanting to push himself. So I was just like: 'Oh, can you maybe help me?' And he said, 'I can help you around the commitments and stuff.' That's how it started. Ran into each other in the corridor," she added.

The British tennis star's decision to hire Petchey followed her surprising decision to part ways with Slovakian Vladimir Platenik, under whom she played only one competitive match and whose relationship lasted just two weeks.

But Raducanu's countryman Dan Evans has raised concerns about her decision, saying the partnership will not last.

"It can't last if she starts losing matches and Petchey is in the commentary box, that's not going to work," Evans said.