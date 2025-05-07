PSL 10: Islamabad United win toss, elect to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United captain Salman Ali Agha (left) flips the coin as Quetta Gladiators' Saud Shakeel looks on at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 7, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Home side Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to field first against Quetta Gladiators in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

PLAYING XIs



United make three changes to their lineup, while Gladiators bring in experienced Mohammad Amir and Kusal Mendis in for Kyle Jamieson and Haseebullah Khan respectively.

Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Haider Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Muhammad Nawaz, Jason Holder, Ben Dwarshuis, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad and Fin Allen.



HEAD-TO-HEAD

United and Gladiators have come face to face 20 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016 with their head-to-head record hanging in balance as both former champions secured 10 victories each.

Matches: 20

Islamabad United: 10

Quetta Gladiators: 10

FORM GUIDE

The two teams enter the match with contrasting momentums in their favour as United, who won five consecutive matches, are now on a three-match losing streak and will be aiming to get back on winning track to qualify for the playoffs.

Gladiators, on the other hand, after a dismal start to their campaign, won four out of their next five matches to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Quetta Gladiators: W, NR, W, W, W (most recent first)

Islamabad United: L, L, L, W, W