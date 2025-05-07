Fatima Sana stars as Conquerors edge Invincibles in NWT20 clash

Conquerors captain Fatima Sana (Left) and Invincibles captain (Right) during the toss of National Women T20 Cup (NWT20) second match in Oval cricket ground, at Karachi on May 07, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Skipper Fatima Sana's all-round effort leads Conquerors to a commanding 30-run victory over the Invincibles in their National Women’s T20 Cup clash at the Oval Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Batting first, the Conquerors posted a competitive total of 145/9 in their 20 overs.

The innings was anchored by Fatima Sana, who remained unbeaten on a scintillating 85 off just 47 balls, smashing 12 boundaries and three sixes.

She was well-supported by Farzana Farooq (21), Saira Jabeen (11), and Hafsa Khalid (10).

For the Invincibles, Saima Malik was the standout bowler, returning impressive figures of 4 for 13 in her four overs, which included a maiden.

Fatima Khan, Omaima Sohail and Amber Kainat also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

In response, the Invincibles faltered in their chase of the 146-run target, managing only 115/6 in their 20 overs. Opener Muneeba Ali top-scored with a gritty 50 that included five boundaries and a six.

Fatima Khan (31) and Saiqa Riaz (10) offered brief resistance, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled, with five batters failing to reach double figures.

Nashra Sandhu led the bowling attack for the Conquerors with figures of 2 for 20 in her four overs.

Fatima Sana, Humna Bilal and Syeda Aroob each took one wicket to ensure a comprehensive team performance.

It is pertinent to mention that the Fatima Sana-led Conquerors are scheduled to play their next match against the Challengers at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on May 10