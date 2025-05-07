WPBSA head believes Xintong's world title can aid Snooker's Olympic bid

World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) head Jason Ferguson on Wednesday, asserted that China's Zhao Xintong's World Snooker Championship triumph may fuel Snooker's bid for Olympics induction.



The 28-year-old, on Monday, made history by defeating three-time champion Mark Williams 18-12 to become the first Chinese cueist to be crowned the world champion of the sport.

The summit clash attracted a record worldwide TV audience of 150 million, a bigger audience than the Wimbledon final.

Reacting to Xintong's title victory, WPBSA head Ferguson believes that it will aid in Snooker's popularity in the region and worldwide, besides giving a push to the sport's inclusion in the Brisbane 2032.

Ferguson, while addressing the plans for Snooker's expansion, termed Australia to be their 'realistic' target before revealing that the WPBSA is in talks with multi-sport bodies.

He further believes that China's importance to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) could also pave the way for sports to be added to the Games.

“Realistically, Australia is a target. We’re talking to all the multi-sport bodies," said Ferguson.

"There’s a lot of politics involved, but the size of snooker and how important China is to the IOC (International Olympic Committee), someone has to look at this and say this is now snooker’s time.

“We need to see snooker in this country treated like a major Olympic sport; that’s the difference. We have Sport England recognition, but we do need to get the sport treated the same as others.

"Maybe it’s the introduction into events like the Commonwealth Games, the Olympics, maybe even the Paralympics, that matters."