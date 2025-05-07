Dricus du Plessis responds to Khamzat Chimaev's challenge

An undated photo of Khamzat Chimaev (Left) Dricus Du Plessis (Right). — Instagram

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis did not take long to reply to Khamzat Chimaev's "I'm prepping for murder" comments.

The most anticipated bout between Chimaev and du Plessis is expected later this year in the middleweight title fight.

The fight was initially rumoured to take place at UFC 317 next month. However, injury speculation delayed the clash.

But the rumours were soon dismissed by du Plessis in a social media post, stating that the details regarding his fight will be announced soon, which UFC president Dana White also confirmed after UFC Kansas.

Chimaev, while talking to journalist Adam Zubayraev, has reacted to the perception that du Plessis is getting ready for a grappling-heavy battle.







"Let them prep for war, I'm prepping for murder," Chimaev said of du Plessis.

Chimaev's comments went viral, following which du Plessis also reacted quickly in a hilarious manner in an Instagram story.

"Wow, that's the first time I've heard that one! Shakespeare in the house", du Plessis wrote.

Notably, Sean Strickland had also made similar remarks regarding Du Plessis ahead of their two middleweight title fights.

The South African, however, defeated Strickland twice at UFC 297 and UFC 312 rematch.

On the other hand, Chimaev, who is unbeaten in his 14 pro bouts, is looking to follow up his exceptional run in the UFC Octagon, having beaten Kamaru Usman, Kevin Holland, and Gilbert Burns in his recent fights.