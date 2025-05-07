IPL 2025: PBKS vs MI clash likely to be moved from Dharamsala

Mumbai Indians' players celebrate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on April 18, 2025. — AFP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), originally scheduled to be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala, is likely to be relocated due to logistical challenges.

The closure of Dharamsala Airport, triggered by heightened security concerns amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, has severely disrupted travel plans for both teams.

Several airports across northwest India, including those in Dharamsala and Chandigarh, have suspended flight operations until further notice, affecting the arrangements for Match 61 of IPL 2025, set to take place on Sunday, May 11.

According to Indian media reports, discussions are currently underway to move the match to Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The Mumbai Indians, who were initially scheduled to arrive in Dharamsala by May eight, are now exploring alternative travel plans.

With regional airports shut, the team may opt to fly to Delhi and travel to the match venue by road, although official confirmation is still pending.

Meanwhile, the May 8 clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings is expected to proceed as planned. The Delhi squad arrived in Dharamsala before the airport closure, avoiding immediate disruption.

However, the Capitals are now expected to travel by road from Dharamsala to New Delhi for their next fixture against Gujarat Titans on May 11, as air travel in the region remains suspended.

Despite the ongoing Indo-Pak tensions, a senior official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has assured that IPL 2025 will continue as scheduled, with necessary logistical adjustments being made to ensure player safety and smooth operations.

As the tournament approaches its final phase, three teams — Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad — have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Gujarat Titans currently lead the points table with eight wins and 16 points, followed closely by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who also have 16 points but trail on net run rate.

Punjab Kings are in third place with seven wins and 15 points, while Mumbai Indians occupy the fourth spot with seven wins and 14 points.