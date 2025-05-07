Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket: reports

India's Rohit Sharma looks on during the second day of the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 7, 2024. — Cricket Australia

KARACHI: India’s longer formats captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Tests with immediate effect, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, Sharma made the decision, minutes after the reports of him being sacked from Test captaincy circulated, which had further claimed that the top-order batter was likely to retain his place in the side for their tour of England next month.

Details had further suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to back the selectors’ decision.

However, Rohit’s reported retirement would likely result in the selectors finding his replacement at the top of the order, besides in the leadership role.

Sharma represented India in Tests, accumulating 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 with the help of 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

He also led India to the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but a gruelling defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia last year had put his Test future in doubt as he also struggled with the bat in the five-match series, managing just 31 runs in five innings.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday had also commented on Rohit Sharma and fellow veteran Virat Kohli’s future in Tests, stating that as long as they continue to perform, their place in the Test squad should not be questioned.

“As long as they are performing, they deserve to be in the team,” Gambhir said.

“When a player begins or ends their career should be their own decision. No coach, selector, or even the BCCI should have the authority to decide that. If someone is performing at 40, they can play till 45. Who is stopping them?” he added.

Gambhir, however, clarified that his responsibilities as head coach do not include picking the squad.

“A coach’s job is not to select the team. That responsibility lies with the selectors. My role begins once the squad is final — I focus on selecting the best playing XI for each match,” he concluded.