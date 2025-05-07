Sidra Amin shines as Stars crush Strikers in NWT20 opener

Stars batter played a shot during opening match of National Women’s T20 Cup (NWT20) against Strikers in National Bank Stadium Karachi on May 07, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: A solid all-round performance, highlighted by a brilliant knock from Sidra Amin, powered Stars Women to a convincing 17-run victory over Strikers Women in the opening match of the National Women’s T20 Cup (NWT20) at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

After being put into bat, the Stars posted a competitive total of 148 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks largely to a magnificent innings by Sidra Amin.

The opener remained unbeaten on 89 off 57 balls, smashing 14 boundaries and a six to anchor the innings. Supporting contributions came from Huraina Sajjad (25), Sidra Nawaz (15), and Samiya Afsar (9).

Among the Strikers' bowlers, Diana Baig, Rehmat Noreen, Masooma Jaffri, and Ayesha Bilal picked up one wicket each.

In response, the Strikers managed 131 for 6 in their 20 overs, falling short by 17 runs despite a fighting half-century from Eyman Fatima.

She scored 52 off 34 balls, including nine fours and a six. Aleena Masood (23), Zoofishan Ayyaz (21), and Umme Hani (16) also chipped in with useful contributions.

The lower-order batters struggled to hold firm as the pressure mounted. Diana Baig, who managed only six runs, was unable to anchor the tail.

Noreen Yaqoob and Ayesha Bilal, both scoring just three runs each, also fell cheaply. Gull Feroza added only two runs, as the Strikers’ lower order failed to offer meaningful resistance in the final overs.

The Stars' bowling attack remained disciplined, with Tuba Hassan and Neelam Mushtaq leading the charge by taking two wickets apiece. Haniah Ahmer and Anosha Nasir chipped in with one wicket each, helping restrict the Strikers’ chase.

It is pertinent to mention that the Stars will now take on the Challengers in their second match of the tournament on Thursday at the Oval Cricket Ground.