Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s Test future

An undated picture of Gautam Gambhir (Left), Rohit Sharma (Centre) and Virat Kohli. — AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed strong support for senior players, including former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, stating that as long as they continue to perform, their place in the Test squad should not be questioned.

Following India’s disappointing performance in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which they lost 3-1, questions have been raised regarding the future of the veteran duo in the longest format of the game.

With a challenging five-Test tour of England scheduled for June, speculation continues over their inclusion in the squad.

Speaking to the Indian media on Tuesday, Gambhir dismissed the notion that age should dictate the end of a player’s career.

He emphasised that decisions regarding retirement should rest solely with the players and not be influenced by coaches, selectors, or the cricket board.

“As long as they are performing, they deserve to be in the team,” Gambhir said.

“When a player begins or ends their career should be their own decision. No coach, selector, or even the BCCI should have the authority to decide that. If someone is performing at 40, they can play till 45. Who is stopping them?” he added.

The former Indian opener also recalled the match-winning contributions of Kohli and Sharma during previous ICC tournaments, such as the Champions Trophy, underscoring their importance in high-pressure situations.

When asked about team selection for the England series, Gambhir clarified that his responsibilities as head coach do not include picking the squad.

“A coach’s job is not to select the team. That responsibility lies with the selectors. My role begins once the squad is final — I focus on selecting the best playing XI for each match,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.