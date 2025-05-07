'Rabada not ready for immediate return,' says Shubman Gill

Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Ben Stokes of England during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 match between England and South Africa at Wankhede Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Mumbai. — AFP

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has explained the absence of South African pacer Kagiso Rabada from the playing XI in Tuesday’s IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians, despite the bowler rejoining the squad.

Rabada recently returned to the Titans camp after serving a provisional suspension for the use of a recreational substance. Although he has been cleared to play, Gill emphasized that Rabada is not yet match-ready.

“He is back in time, but we thought he might need a couple more practice sessions to get back in the groove,” Gill said. “It’s important for him to regain rhythm and match fitness before returning to competitive action.”

The Gujarat Titans officially announced Rabada’s return on Monday, noting that the fast bowler had “accepted responsibility and regrets his mistake” following his suspension by Cricket South Africa.

The statement highlighted Rabada’s cooperation with the disciplinary process and his acknowledgement of the incident’s seriousness.

In his own statement, the 28-year-old expressed remorse, saying he was “deeply sorry” for his actions. His apology underlined personal accountability and a desire to move forward positively.

Rabada has featured in just two matches this season but is expected to play a vital role in Gujarat's campaign as they push for a playoff berth. The team currently sits fourth on the IPL points table, with four league games remaining.

His return is also significant for South Africa, with Rabada likely to lead their bowling attack in the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia, scheduled to begin on June 11, 2025, at Lord’s.

Rabada, South Africa’s premier fast bowler, has taken 327 wickets in 70 Tests and remains a key figure in the Proteas’ plans for the marquee clash.