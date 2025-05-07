Rangers start strong under new Coach with victory over Red Sox

Texas Rangers first base Josh Smith (8) is congratulated after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park in Boston on May 6, 2025. — Reuters

BOSTON: Nathan Eovaldi struck out seven over six innings as the Texas Rangers began their series with a 6-1 victory against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, marking a fresh start under newly appointed hitting coach Bret Boone.

Eovaldi allowed just one run on five hits in his outing, playing a key role in helping the Rangers secure back-to-back wins for the first time since their three-game sweep of the Angels from April 15–17.

Texas finished the game with 13 hits—just two shy of their season-best tally, which came during a dominant 15-2 win over the Athletics a week earlier.

"It's an interesting game," said designated hitter Joc Pederson.

"The smallest things can have the biggest impact. You're never that far off—it’s never as bad as you think. It’s unfortunate what happened. Donnie put his blood, sweat, and tears into us. But obviously, they moved on, and with Boonie coming in, it’s a new, fresh vocabulary, language, conversations, and outlook on the offensive side. I think we take it, run with it, and make the best of it. We're off to a good start."

The Rangers exploded for five runs in the fourth inning—their highest-scoring inning on the road this season and their biggest away surge since scoring five at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2024.

Josh Jung was the only Ranger to notch a home run in the game.

Boston remained scoreless until the sixth inning, when Kristian Campbell's single brought home Alex Bregman, who had doubled to right field—just the Red Sox’s fourth hit of the night.

Boston’s starter Lucas Giolito (0-1) struggled on the mound, surrendering 10 hits and six runs over 3 2/3 innings.

In the second game of the three-game set on Wednesday night, the Rangers will send right-hander Tyler Mahle (3-1, 1.19 ERA) to the mound to face Boston’s Tanner Houck (0-2, 6.38 ERA).