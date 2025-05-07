Pakistan players slip in ICC Test rankings

An undated picture of Pakistan test cricketers. —AFP

DUBAI: Pakistani cricketers have experienced a significant decline in the latest ICC Test rankings, following a string of underwhelming performances in recent home and away series.

Former captain Babar Azam has dropped out of the top 20 in the ICC Test batting rankings, slipping to 21st place with 651 rating points.

Although he managed 193 runs in four innings during the two-Test series in South Africa — including three half-centuries — his poor showing at home against the West Indies, where he scored just 45 runs in four innings, contributed to his fall in the rankings.

He was, however, the second-highest run-scorer in the South Africa series.

Mohammad Rizwan retained his 14th position in the batting rankings with 671 points, showing no change, while Salman Ali Agha currently sits at 32nd.

There were minor improvements among other Pakistani batters. Shan Masood moved up one spot to 46th with 542 points, and Abdullah Shafique climbed to 53rd with 520 points.

At the top of the batting rankings, England’s Joe Root remains the No.1 Test batter, followed by teammate Harry Brook in second, and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson in third.

In the bowling department, Pakistan’s Sajid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi both dropped places — Sajid to 22nd and Shaheen to 23rd. However, Noman Ali held firm at 6th, while Mohammad Abbas sits at 29th. Naseem Shah maintained his 39th position.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah leads the ICC Test bowling rankings, with South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada in second.

In the all-rounders’ category, India’s Ravindra Jadeja continues to dominate at the top. Notably, no Pakistani player features in the top 20 all-rounders.

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz made a significant leap in the rankings, rising to second place in the all-rounders' chart after a stellar performance in the recent Test series against Zimbabwe.

The 27-year-old scored 116 runs and took 15 wickets across two matches, reaching a career-best 327 rating points, just 73 points behind Jadeja.

Miraz played a pivotal role in Bangladesh’s win in the second Test in Chattogram, where he struck a crucial century at No.7 and claimed a five-wicket haul on the final day to seal the victory. His heroics also propelled him eight spots up to 55th in the Test batting rankings.