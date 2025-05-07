India's likely squad for England Test series unveiled

Rohit Sharma is mobbed by his team mates on the eve of India's first Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 19, 2025. — AFP

The Indian men's cricket team is set to tour England next month for a much-anticipated five-match Test series. The series opener will be held at Headingley, Leeds, starting June 20.

India last won a Test series in England in 2007 under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid, clinching the three-match series 1-0.

With the team having failed to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, this upcoming series marks the beginning of their campaign in the WTC 2025–27 cycle — a fresh start they hope will culminate in a rare Test series triumph on English soil.

The official squad announcement is expected soon, and Rohit Sharma is likely to continue as captain.

The 38-year-old opener endured a dismal run in India’s last Test assignment — the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia between November 2024 and January 2025 — managing only 31 runs across five innings.

His form led to speculation about his future in the format, but he is now set to lead the side in England.

Joining him at the top of the order will be India’s highest-ranked Test batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, along with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

KL Rahul, who may serve as a backup wicketkeeper, is also expected to be included. One of the most closely watched names will be Tamil Nadu’s B Sai Sudharsan, who has been in sublime form and is in contention as a backup opener.

Karun Nair, who boasts a Test triple-century against England and enjoyed a stellar 2024–25 domestic season, may earn a recall to the national squad. The right-hander last played a Test match in 2017.

Andhra’s Nitish Kumar Reddy, who featured as India’s lone fast-bowling all-rounder in the series against Australia, impressed with his performances and is likely to retain his place for the England tour.

Following Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement, Ravindra Jadeja will be India’s primary spin option. Washington Sundar, who has shown consistency in his recent Test appearances, is also expected to be part of the squad.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was the standout performer against Australia with 32 wickets — the most by an Indian pacer in a Test series — is set to spearhead the pace attack.

After recovering from a four-month injury layoff, he returned to action in IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians and is ready to lead the bowling unit in England.

The five-Test series will be played across iconic venues: Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

India’s Likely Squad for England Test Series:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, B Sai Sudharsan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna.