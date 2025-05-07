Steve Kerr provides update on Stephen Curry after injury against Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors gaurd Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center in Houston on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Stephen Curry following the star guard's injury during Tuesday night's 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals at the Target Center.

The victory came at a significant cost as Curry, the two-time MVP and face of the franchise, exited the game in the second quarter with a left hamstring injury. He had scored 13 points in 13 minutes before appearing to clutch his hamstring and limping off the court.

Speaking after the game, Kerr confirmed that Curry is scheduled to undergo an MRI scan on Wednesday to assess the severity of the injury.

“We're definitely game-planning for him not to be available on Thursday,” Kerr said.

“We don't know yet, but with a hamstring, it's hard to imagine that he would play Thursday. I spoke to him at halftime and he's obviously crushed. But the guys picked him up and played a great game. We're all concerned, but it's part of the game.”

Curry was seen grabbing at his hamstring several times during the match. His final play occurred following a three-pointer by Draymond Green, which prompted a Minnesota timeout with the Warriors leading 30-20.

Game 2 of the series is set for Thursday.

Curry’s potential absence could prove pivotal for Golden State, especially given his strong showing in the first-round series against the Houston Rockets, where he averaged 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists across seven games.